Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools announces retirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday night, Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary, announced he will be retiring after 39 years with the district.
It was in November 2018 when the Board of Education approved a contract with Dr. Flanary to officially become the next director of schools.
Dr. Flanary moved to the Tri-Cities region from Nashville in 1982 when he first took a job with the school district.
