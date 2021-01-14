Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools announces retirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday night, Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary, announced he will be retiring after 39 years with the district.

It was in November 2018 when the Board of Education approved a contract with Dr. Flanary to officially become the next director of schools.

FILE

Dr. Flanary moved to the Tri-Cities region from Nashville in 1982 when he first took a job with the school district.

ANNOUNCEMENT: During his director’s report tonight, Dr. Bill Flanary, Superintendent for Washington Co., Tenn. Schools, told the BOE he plans to retire at the end of the school year. pic.twitter.com/62v0QC2Iym — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) January 14, 2021

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel will have complete coverage tonight on News Channel 11 at 11.