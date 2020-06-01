Washington County, Tenn. deputy fired over Facebook remark

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee deputy has been fired over a remark made on Facebook over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the dismissal of Officer Matt Casura on Monday.

In the remark, Casura stated that “open fire should have been issued on anyone participating” in the Minneapolis riots, according to Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen.

“Officer Casura’s comment goes against the values and standards of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” said Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen in a news release. “Officers must regard the discharge of their duties as a public trust and recognize their responsibilities as a public servant. Even while off-duty, officers must be mindful of their conduct in private life, how that conduct reflects on the Sheriff’s Office and how it can damage the trust of the community.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Casura was initially suspended over the remark, but after additional review, it was determined that stronger disciplinary action was warranted.