Washington County, Tenn. Dept. of Education to open kindergarten registration Feb. 2

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kindergarten registration is open for children in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Washington County Department of Education, parents may register their children at the elementary schools near them on Tuesday, February 2 or Thursday, February 4.

Registration will be open from 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. on those days. An evening registration option is also available from 5-7 p.m. on February 4.

While registering, parents will make spring appointments to return to the school they registered at with their child for an educational screening.

Elementary schools with that will be registering future kindergarten students include:

Boones Creek

Fall Branch

Grandview

Gray

Jonesborough Elementary

Lamar

Ridgeview

South Central

Sulphur Springs

West View

Children being registered must be five years old on or before August 15, 2021.

Parents should bring their child’s official birth certificate, Social Security card, Tennessee Immunization Certificate/Physical form and proof of residence address.

If you have questions, you can call 423-434-4923 or email teachercenter@wcde.org.