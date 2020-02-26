Washington County, Tenn. commissioners to consider sending letter to Gov. Lee opposing refugee resettlement

Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee commissioners are considering whether to send a letter to Governor Bill Lee and signal their opposition to refugee resettlement in the state.

Governor Lee declined an offer by President Trump’s administration to allow states to stop resettling refugees.

At the meeting on March 5, the Health, Education and Welfare Committee of the County Commission will discuss the proposed resolution, stating the county doesn’t consent to the governor’s decree.

An update regarding a federal lawsuit about the current refugee resettlement policy is also expected.

That meeting is scheduled for March 5 at 1 p.m. in Jonesborough.

