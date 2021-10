JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education has approved giving teachers eight days of paid time off if they fall ill with COVID-19.

A medical statement will be required to get the time off.

Teachers who do not get the virus but still have to quarantine will also now have the option to work from home.

During its meeting Thursday, the board also approved spending up to $300,000 on the Boones Creek Elementary School playground.