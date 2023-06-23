JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s kitten season and shelters across the region are extremely full.

This weekend, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting a Kitten Palooza adoption event to help make room in the shelter, and more importantly help these kittens find their forever homes.

Kitten Palooza is happening Saturday, June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rescue Me Adoption Boutique at The Mall at Johnson City.

Shelter director Tammy Davis stopped by First at Four on Friday to talk about the event and share some tips on how to keep your dogs safe with fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Davis says that fireworks are scary for pets and she suggests keeping them inside (or home if you’re going to an event that has them). She urges pet owners to make sure their pets have collars with identification tags on them and that they are microchipped.

The animal shelter offers microchipping for $20 per pet.