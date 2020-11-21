Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter at full capacity for kittens; trying to find loving homes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter took to Facebook on Saturday to announce it is at full capacity for kittens and cats.

The shelter revealed that there are currently 372 cats in the shelter, with 108 cats arriving within the last two weeks and 35 more expected to come this week.

Wet kitten food and formula tops the list of needs for the shelter, and it asks community members to donate food to its Amazon wish list or on the Chewy wish list.

Those interested in adopting a furry friend into its forever home can apply to adopt by CLICKING HERE.

Once received and approved, Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter will reach out and schedule an appointment.

All other questions can be directed to the shelter by calling 423-926-8769.