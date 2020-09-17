Washington County Sheriff’s Office: Unicoi County man charged for insurance fraud

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County man has been arrested following a joint investigation and indictment for insurance fraud.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office release, Don Tilson, 72, of Erwin is facing charges in two counties.

Deputies began investigating in May. According to deputies, Tilson sold a vehicle to Davis Recycling in Johnson City.

Investigators found that days later, Tilson reported the vehicle the vehicle was stolen from the side of Interstate 40 in Buncombe County, N.C., where it had broken down.

According to the release, deputies found out that Tilson initiated an insurance claim in Unicoi County on the vehicle through Farm Bureau insurance and also provided false statement under oath about the vehicle’s disappearance.

As a result, Tilson was indicted by grand juries in both Unicoi and Washington Counties.

According to WCSO, Tilson is in the custody of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

Tilson’s charges in Unicoi County include insurance fraud and perjury. His bond there is $5,000.

In Washington County, Tilson is facing a charge of hindering a secured creditor related to him selling the vehicle to Davis Recycling while it was under a lien.

According to the release, Tilson will be transferred to the Washington County Detention Center after he’s released from Unicoi County. His Washington County bond is set at $3,000.