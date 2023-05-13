JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local sheriff’s office hosted a car show in Jonesborough on Saturday to benefit a good cause.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) hosted the car show to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District on Saturday. The First Judicial District in the Tri-Cities is comprised of Carter, Johnson, Washington and Unicoi counties, and the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) aims to serve kids within these areas. Proceeds from the event support the CAC directly.

The show brought out over 100 cars and many car enthusiasts. Cars in the shows included muscle cars, classic trucks, rat rods and more.

WCSO Captain Shawn Judy said they chose the advocacy center because they play an important role during investigations involving children.

“With our investigators and officers, what we can do is we can bring people into their facility and then do interviews with them,” Jusy said. “It’s a kid-friendly place instead of bringing them to an interview room that we normally use over here and then can do some forensic interviews and it’s a lot easier on the kid and we don’t have to revictimize them.”

Organizers were excited to see a strong turnout and said they may even need to find a bigger location for next year.