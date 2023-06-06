JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is hosting a community meet and greet in Jonesborough on Wednesday in conjunction with its monthly food truck rally.

A release from the WCSO said Wednesday’s event serves many purposes, and there will be plenty to do all afternoon.

Deputies will be in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office on June 7 at 112 West Jackson Blvd. from 1-4 p.m. checking children’s car seats to ensure they’re safe and installed properly. Then, from 4-7 p.m., the public can meet local law enforcement staff and discuss how to begin their own community watch in their neighborhoods while enjoying local food trucks.

“We’re doing a Meet and Greet in each zone in the county to give residents a chance to talk with us one-on-one about concerns they have and how to establish a Community Watch program,” Sheriff Sexton said.

Another highlight of the event is the introduction of the WCSO utilizing Tip411, a program that makes submitting anonymous tips easy and accessible to anyone with a smartphone that has the Apple app store or Google Play.

The release said anyone can submit a tip by text without downloading the Tip411 app by texting WCSOTN, followed by their crime tip information, to 847411. The release said no participant’s contact information is shared with the WCSO.