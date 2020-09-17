Washington County Sheriff’s Office: Bulls Gap man charged for sex crimes against a minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County deputies have arrested a Bulls Gap man for sex crimes against a minor.

According to a release, James Hyatt, 59, was arrested Thursday following an investigation which revealed evidence that he tried to solicit sexual activity from a child under the age of 13.

The release said that investigators believe “Hyatt physically assaulted the minor and sent nude photographs.”

Hyatt is charged with aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, solicitation of a minor to observe a sex act, and exhibition of pornographic materials to minors.

According to WCSO, Hyatt is being held in the county detention center on a $75,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.