Washington County Sheriff’s Office: Bulls Gap man charged for sex crimes against a minor

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County deputies have arrested a Bulls Gap man for sex crimes against a minor.

According to a release, James Hyatt, 59, was arrested Thursday following an investigation which revealed evidence that he tried to solicit sexual activity from a child under the age of 13.

The release said that investigators believe “Hyatt physically assaulted the minor and sent nude photographs.”

Hyatt is charged with aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, solicitation of a minor to observe a sex act, and exhibition of pornographic materials to minors.

According to WCSO, Hyatt is being held in the county detention center on a $75,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss