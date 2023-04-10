WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia Public Schools announced the onboarding of a familiar face as the system’s new superintendent on Monday.

According to a release, Dr. Keith Perrigan will serve as superintendent of Washington County Public Schools starting on July 1 after decades as an educator. Perrigan brings 27 years of experience to the role, six of which were as Bristol, Virginia’s superintendent.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Washington County Public Schools. I will greatly miss the Board, students, staff, and community in Bristol and will always be grateful for the time I have spent there,” Perrigan said.

“However, I am thankful that the Washington County School Board has chosen me to lead the school division that raised me as a student, as a teacher, as an administrator, and as a professional. I owe so much to Washington County and can’t wait to give back to the division that poured into me during my formative years.”

County officials celebrated Perrigan’s move as well.

“His commitment to student achievement and his proven record of promoting the school division that he serves, makes him an excellent choice for our school district,” Dr. Brannon, chair of the Washington County School Board, said. “We look forward to working with him and continuing our commitment to the students, staff and community in Washington County.”