JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools is proud of its recent TCAP results, earning the highest proficiency rate of any county in the area. But, school officials say there’s still room for improvement.

Data released this week from the Tennessee Department of Education shows this year’s English/language arts (ELA), math, social studies, and science for all grade levels.

Washington County Schools exceeds state average in English/ language arts and math

This data shows the district scoring proficient in ELA with 45.9% compared to the state’s average of 38.1%. In math, students scored 39.2% while the state average is 34%.

“We’re certainly excited and very proud of the work our educators and our students have done in continuing to improve achievement in Washington County,” Superintendent Jerry Boyd said.

But Boyd says while they celebrate their success, the data shows that this is only the beginning of their work. Math is one area needing improvement.

School district sees climb in scores, but still believes more improvement can be done.

In 2019, the district scored 44.6% proficient, dropped to 24.5% proficiency in 2021 and climbed to 39.2% this year.

Boyd says improvement specifically needs to be made in high school Algebra I classes.

“But that’s a continuum of starting early and building off successes of our other grades and working together to see those improvements in the high school math courses and the outcomes,” said Boyd.

Boyd says this year the school district will be adopting and implementing new math materials. That implementation begins at the start of this school year on Aug. 2.

As the school year approaches, another area of improvement Boyd believes the school system should work on is “chronic absenteeism”. He says this is a problem in the school system.

You can read about results from other school districts in the area by following this link.