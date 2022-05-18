JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools presented its budget proposal to the county budget committee on Wednesday.

The $83 million budget would increase the starting pay for teachers by $2,000.

Teachers are eligible for raises after 10 years with the district with additional raises every five years after that.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jerry Boyd, the move will make the district’s pay more competitive with other area districts.

“It’s a very significant increase, and it really puts us in a better place as far as being competitive with our closest neighbors,” Boyd said. “Prior to this move, we were really at a huge disadvantage.”

Boyd said the school district is expected to receive $8 million more from the state next year under Tennessee’s new school funding model.