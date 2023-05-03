WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) awarded $125,000 to 11 different Washington County Schools.

The grants, ranging from $10,000 and up, are part of the TVA’s School Uplift program and will reportedly save schools around 10% on their energy bills.

“For nearly 90 years, TVA and our 153 local power company partners have worked to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our children are our most important asset,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed.”

The schools below were awarded $10,000 each:

  • Daniel Boone High School
  • David Crockett High School
  • Boones Creek Elementary
  • Grandview Elementary
  • Fall Branch Elementary
  • Lamar Elementary
  • West View Elementary
  • Sulphur Springs Elementary
  • South Central Elementary
  • Ridgeview Elementary

Gray Elementary was named a top energy-saving performer by Brightridge Energy Services staff and received a $25,000 grant.

For more information on the TVA’s School Uplift program, click here.