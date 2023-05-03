WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) awarded $125,000 to 11 different Washington County Schools.

The grants, ranging from $10,000 and up, are part of the TVA’s School Uplift program and will reportedly save schools around 10% on their energy bills.

“For nearly 90 years, TVA and our 153 local power company partners have worked to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our children are our most important asset,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed.”

The schools below were awarded $10,000 each:

Daniel Boone High School

David Crockett High School

Boones Creek Elementary

Grandview Elementary

Fall Branch Elementary

Lamar Elementary

West View Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

South Central Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Gray Elementary was named a top energy-saving performer by Brightridge Energy Services staff and received a $25,000 grant.

For more information on the TVA’s School Uplift program, click here.