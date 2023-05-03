WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) awarded $125,000 to 11 different Washington County Schools.
The grants, ranging from $10,000 and up, are part of the TVA’s School Uplift program and will reportedly save schools around 10% on their energy bills.
“For nearly 90 years, TVA and our 153 local power company partners have worked to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our children are our most important asset,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed.”
The schools below were awarded $10,000 each:
- Daniel Boone High School
- David Crockett High School
- Boones Creek Elementary
- Grandview Elementary
- Fall Branch Elementary
- Lamar Elementary
- West View Elementary
- Sulphur Springs Elementary
- South Central Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
Gray Elementary was named a top energy-saving performer by Brightridge Energy Services staff and received a $25,000 grant.
For more information on the TVA’s School Uplift program, click here.