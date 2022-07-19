JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools (WCS) has officially named the principal of the new Jonesborough Elementary School.

A release from the school district says Matt Combs has been selected “after careful deliberations.”

“Mr. Combs was chosen for his specific skill set and inherent strengths. Those skills and strengths match the particular needs of the school,” WCS Superintendent Jerry Boyd stated. “As with all decisions I make, this hire was made with a strict focus on student achievement and what is best for the students at Jonesborough Elementary School.”

Combs has served as the principal at the current Jonesborough Elementary for six years. During that time, the school was recognized as a Reward School by the state of Tennessee.

Before assuming his role as Jonesborough Elementary’s principal, Combs held other positions within Washington County. He was an assistant principal at Sulphur Springs Elementary for five years and taught 1st and 4th grads at Boones Creek Elementary.