JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools students and staff will see a new piece of tech on many of their buses after fall break and will hopefully see fewer sick days once they’re switched on.

Greentech, a local company that produces air purifiers and other environmental technology, dropped off a shipment of 144 mobile purifier units on Friday at the Washington County Schools bus garage. Over the next few days, most of the system’s fleet will have a purifier installed at the front and back of the cabin.

“What’s going into these buses is our 750 Mobile unit,” said Tim Haywood, Greentech’s Distribution Sales Coordinator. “We’re really excited to put these in there. We know the results of testing we have done, that the particulates in the air will decrease.”

Haywood shows off a purifier that will end up inside a Washington County Schools bus. (Photo/WJHL)

Haywood said the purifiers essentially function through two mechanisms: a powerful filter that catches and kills odor and disease-causing microbes and a UV light cell that destroys smaller particles like viruses.

“We’re able to go out and actively attack things like mold, but also viruses,” Haywood said. “The units that we sell, we’ve tested them against COVID and things like MRSA and staph. And so we’re actually making the air quality in the bus cleaner and safer and healthier.”

The benefits of that clean air are multifaceted, Haywood said, and systems that have installed their products in the past have seen fewer sick days in students, faculty and staff. With staffing shortages affecting bus routes and class schedules, Haywood said the safety measure can be extremely valuable.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As the seasons change and the air gets colder, Haywood said their products can become even more important.

“The cleanest, healthiest air that you can breath is outdoor air,” Haywood said. “And so with windows down, that’s only going to increase what we’re able to do. But we’re getting into cold months, the windows are going be up… this is going to help mitigate that.”