JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water.

But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response.

“I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for those people. I don’t know when I’ll be in order (to get water back) because I have no idea.”

Sproles said she’s been frustrated by the lack of communication from the county.

Embreeville resident Kenny Human has more practical concerns about when his water comes on.

“I can’t wait to get in the shower as soon as the water goes back on,” he said.

Crews worked late into Wednesday night repairing a break on Berry Ridge Road near David Crockett High School.

Brandon Archer, who lives in Limestone, thinks he could be among the last to see service restored.

“As long as we get it back. That’s the most important thing,” Archer said. “We’ve got plenty of water stored up at the house that we can .”

Water officials said more waterline breaks may happen as the ground thaws and service is restored and are asking residents to watch for breaks.

Many have been without water for over three days and are struggling with basic household functions.

Beyond the difficulty of finding ways to shower, brush her teeth, and flush toilets without running water, Sproles said she’s falling behind on household chores.

“It’s piling up, which will take a strain on the system whenever we finally have to get those that laundry cleaned up,” Sproles said.