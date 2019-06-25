Washington County leaders approve plans for new school ball fields

The Washington County, Tenn. Commission approved plans for the ball fields at the new Boones Creek PreK-8 School on Monday night.

The new school, off Highland Church Road, is expected to open to students in Fall 2019.

According to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, the commission passed a resolution approving a site design that includes softball, baseball and combined football/soccer fields. A walking track is also part of the plan.

This initiates Phase 1 of the project, including building underground utilities and the movement of dirt for the fields.

Grandy said this does not include things like dugouts or backstops.

The project is not to exceed $800,000. Grandy was unsure who will actually do the construction work on the project.

The McCoy Property/Jonesborough Schools project was also discussed a Monday night’s commission meeting.

According to Grandy, the commission voted to give the Washington County School Board another six months to decide on its action.

There was also discussion of having a new appraisal of the property completed.