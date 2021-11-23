Washington County leaders approve interlocal agreement on Ashe Street courthouse development

The facade of the Ashe Street (former) courthouse in downtown Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County leaders approved an interlocal agreement with Johnson City on Tuesday regarding the future of the Ashe Street courthouse.

The historic Johnson City building owned by the county sits vacant but will soon receive a $5-million makeover. These funds stem from grant money awarded to the city from the state, and they must be spent by June 30, 2022.

Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson told News Channel 11 the designs envisioned for the building are underway; he also mentioned that the interlocal agreement could foresee the building’s transfer of ownership to the city.

The courthouse’s repurpose will include offices to be used by city and county workers.

Johnson City Commissioners will review the agreement for final approval.