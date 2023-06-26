WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just eight weeks away from a special session on public safety, two Washington County, Tennessee lawmakers are trying to bring something to the table.

Gov. Bill Lee called for the special session back in May after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Lee proposed an order of protection law that would enforce temporary, court-ordered forfeitures of guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Several Republican lawmakers have dubbed the proposal a “red flag law” and voiced their concerns for it, some even calling on Lee to cancel the special session.

But Washington County Reps. Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks, who are both Republicans, say there is a middle ground between protecting Second Amendment rights and keeping the public safe.

Both say they are against taking guns away from people, but said lawmakers need to do something about public safety at the session.

“I think we need to wrestle with it,” Alexander said. “Washington County did not elect me to go down there and say let’s gavel out and not do anything.”

Alexander and Hicks have been discussing the session with local stakeholders like law enforcement, judges, mental health professionals, criminal justice professors, and county commissioners.

“We just want to be educated because this affects all Tennesseans,” Alexander said. “We wanted to educate ourselves as much as we could from people that have a very important interest in what occurs down there.”

“We care about what our folks think here in East Tennessee, the professionals that work with folks,” Hicks said. “We need their input all that we can. It’s going to be a lot to cover in a short amount of time. This is an important issue and we want to be prepared for what our constituents think.”

Alexander crossed the aisle to speak with one of those stakeholders. She spoke with Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones, a Democrat, ahead of the session.

“I think it shows that they have picked up on the ground swell of cross-party desire to see something done in our state to make us safer,” Jones said.

Alexander also spoke with Dr. Bradley Edwards, a criminal justice professor at ETSU.

Edwards said crafting policy on guns starts with these conversations with local stakeholders.

“That is really important in terms of having that cohesion and that’s often talking to a lot of different people from a lot of different areas,” Edwards said. “I’m glad that Rep. Alexander is going down that route.”

As for the order of protection proposal, Hicks said he doesn’t see it lasting long during the special session.

“I don’t see that going very far in the legislature,” Hicks said. “I don’t think it would be something that I could vote for.”

While Hicks does not agree with Lee’s proposal, Alexander said there are modifications to the order of protection that can still maintain second amendment rights.

“We can do some things like voluntarily give up your guns if you are a threat to someone,” Alexander said.

Jones recommended to Alexander to separate mental health from dangerousness on the order of protection proposal.

“Some people who have mental health problems become dangerous, but dangerousness is not part of mental health,” Jones said.

Despite his opposition to the proposal, Hicks has ideas for the session. He proposed restricting those turning 18 years old, but were convicted of a crime, from possessing guns.

“We can set up systems to really look at adolescents and students and juveniles in the justice system and set up ways to where those folks, it would be illegal for them to purchase or have a gun,” Hicks said.

Hicks said he has not drafted any legislation for the session.

He said that proposal would provide a pathway back to gun ownership if the person maintains a clean record through age 24.

The special session starts on Aug. 21.