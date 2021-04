WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County-Johnson City EMS are doing their part to make sure students stay safe at prom this year.

David Crockett High School students attended an outdoor demonstration that showed the consequences of distracted and impaired driving.

Some students helped with the demonstration in the hopes that their peers would take the message to heart.