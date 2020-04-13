Washington County / Johnson City EMS conducts vehicle recovery at Winged Deer Park on Easter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle was recovered at Winged Deer Park on Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington County / Johnson City EMS.

According to Washington County / Johnson City EMS Chief Deputy Michael Skowronski, crews were called to the scene at Boone Lake at 4:50 p.m.

Skowronski told News Channel 11 that the car had been in neutral at the main boat ramp and was carried past the next ramp, where it became hung.

Officers from the Johnson City Police Department and personnel James Crouch Garage Inc. assisted EMS and provided equipment to recover the vehicle.

Skowronski said no one was injured over the course of the rescue.