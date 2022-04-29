JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As kitten season is underway, the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter announced an initiative that would benefit both the participants and the felines.

A kitten shower will kick off Saturday, April 30 from 1-6 p.m. The event will allow community members to drop off kitten food or make monetary donations, and in return, the shelter will enter participants in a raffle to win cat-themed gift baskets.

According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, for every 14-lb bag of kitten food or $15, a name will be entered into an hourly drawing.

Participants can click here to check out the shelter’s Amazon wishlist. For more information, click here.