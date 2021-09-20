Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to debut new spay/neuter clinic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter announced plans to open a new spay/neuter clinic on its site in 2022.

According to a press release, the new clinic was made possible by a donation from Judy and Doug Lowrie and will feature 3,790 square feet.

Spaying and neutering will be offered to the public at an affordable rate to reduce animal overpopulation and homelessness.

The shelter emphasizes that these procedures can reduce some behavior issues, decrease an animal’s desire to roam, extend lifespans and protects against certain types of cancer.

“We want to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens from being born and coming into the shelter,” said Executive Director Tammy Davis. “We are committed to saving the lives of animals through spay and neuter.”

No animals leave the shelter without being spayed or neutered. While adopted animals are often required to await the procedures from a local veterinarian, the new clinic will quicken the process and control overpopulation at the shelter.

A past donation from the Lowries allowed the shelter to relocate in 2015.

“Judy and Doug Lowrie are dedicated advocates for the shelter, bringing attention to the importance of getting animals spayed and neutered,” Davis said. “Their past and current donations have helped to remove some of the financial barriers the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has faced as we work to provide animals with the care and resources necessary for them to be placed into loving, forever homes.”

The clinic will have its own staffing, including a veterinary team and office staff. An addition will be built on the shelter’s main building to connect the shelter with the new clinic.