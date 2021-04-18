Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter receives heaps of supplies for kitten season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kitten season is in full swing, which means now more than ever, animal shelters are in need of supplies to accommodate for the increase in needs among felines.

The Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter received 1,100 pounds of dry cat food, a plethora of canned cat food and cat toys and goodies at a kitten shower drive on Saturday.

The shelter’s director, Tammy Davis, said that the drive was a great start to help prepare the team for the upcoming months during kitten season.

The Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter collects donations throughout the year.

Those interested in lending a helping hand can do so by donating to the shelter’s Chewy account or Amazon wish list.