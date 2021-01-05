Washington County-JC Animal Shelter to open adoption center in mall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter will soon open an adoption center in The Mall at Johnson City.

The new, smaller location will allow the shelter to display some of the animals in need of forever homes from time to time.

“We can actually showcase animals from the shelter here in the Johnson City Mall,” said Tammy Davis of the animal shelter. “Get them a little bit more exposure and just provide a second place where people can come and interact and hopefully fall in love with one of the homeless animals here in our community.”

The new adoption center will be located near the entrance to Belk.

The shelter says there will be volunteer opportunities at the new location.

An opening date has not been set.