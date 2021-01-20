Washington County-JC Animal Shelter releases wishlist of items needed for upcoming mall adoption center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has shared its “Wishlist” of items needed for the planned adoption center at the Mall at Johnson City.

According to a post from the shelter, plans for the new adoption center are moving forward and items have begun to be brought to the new location.

The shelter says if anyone would like to be a part of the shelter’s project, they can help by buying items from the list.

To view the wishlist, click here.

Items include litter boxes, litter scoops, food bowls, pet food, scratching posts and more.

The new adoption center will be located close to the entrance of Belk in the mall.