Washington County interlocal agreement sent back to committee

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A proposed legal agreement between Washington County and Johnson City has been delayed.

The Washington County Commission sent the interlocal agreement back to committee Monday night due to wording changes.

The agreement would provide money to build and renovate Johnson City Schools. It’s part of the county’s new Jonesborough school project.

County leaders agreed on a formula to send money to Johnson City Schools after drafting a separate plan to fund the construction of a new county school in Jonesborough.