Washington County inmate charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in case of beaten jailer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County inmate is facing multiple charges after being accused of beating a corrections officer in February.

According to online court records, a grand jury indicted Leonte Antonio Ward with one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th, jail administrators say an inmate grabbed a detention officer’s radio microphone and struck the officer multiple times in the face and head until the officer was unable to defend himself.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen told News Channel 11 at the time that an inmate and his cellmate left the cell and shut the door, which locked the officer in the cell. The corrections officer was able to use his radio to call for help.

Court records show that charges against Wesley Montgomery Vaughn were dismissed.

Ward is currently scheduled for a hearing in Washington County Criminal Court on June 22 at 9 a.m.