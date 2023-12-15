WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Health Department has been recognized by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) with a Bright Spot Award for its community contributions.

Washington County was named a recipient of the award because of its prenatal education program presented in Spanish for Hispanic community members.

The free program consists of six classes that provide community members a chance to learn about prenatal and postpartum health topics, according to the TDH.

The classes cover prenatal care, labor and delivery, newborn care, breastfeeding and more, all in a Spanish-speaking environment.

The Hancock County Health Department also received a Bright Spot Award for hosting its annual Kick Cancer’s Butt 5K.

The awards were presented by Dr. Tim Jones, the TDH Chief Medical Officer.