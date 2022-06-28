JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Detention Center is seeking accreditation in order to receive more money for housing state inmates.

Currently, the state pays the jail $41 per day per inmate, but that number could go up to $44 if the jail obtains Tier 1 accreditation. If the jail then obtains Tier 2 accreditation, that would increase to $47.

The detention center currently receives around $1.9 million a year for housing jail inmates. Accreditation would raise that to around $2.1 million or $2.2 million, according to jail administrator Donald Finley.

Part of the accreditation involves offering inmates GED and other programs.

“I always emphasize that an inmate is your community,” Finley said. “When they are released back out into the community, that’s who we’re dealing with. And if we can put that inmate out there in some good conditions, I think that would be successful.”

The jail is currently working on its Tier 1 accreditation with the hopes of getting to Tier 2.