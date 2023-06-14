JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Detention Center is now certified as a “Tier 1” facility, something Sheriff Keith Sexton says will benefit taxpayers and the overall community.

It is the first time in the facility’s history that it has attained “Tier 1” status by the Tennessee Corrections Institute’s Board of Control.

“Tier 1 and Tier 2 accreditation through the Tennessee Corrections Institute is the way for facilities to improve, to improve training, to improve the quality of the facility, to improve services to the inmates, and it’s just to become a more professional department,” Sexton said.

According to the sheriff, the certification will increase the reimbursement rate for housing state inmates by $3 a day. That could bring in an additional $153,000 in revenue a year for the county.

To become a Tier 1 jail, a facility must meet 25 standards, including five mandatory and 20 optional standards. According to the sheriff’s office, the mandatory standards are:

One evidence-based program for inmates focusing on life skills or behavioral health

One program focusing on life skills or education

Two years of continuous TCI certification preceding the application

Leadership development and succession planning that includes a comprehensive training plan with 40 hours of training for newly hired correctional employees

A zero-tolerance policy of sexual abuse and sexual harassment with a plan for preventing, detecting, and responding to sexual abuse and sexual harassment

The remaining standards include tracking data on inmate programs, maintaining enough space for evidence-based programs, and improved oversight of the facility in general, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Sexton said his department will now work to attain “Tier 2” status.

“We want to be that agency in this area that achieves those two levels of accreditation because it shows professionalism,” Sexton said. “It shows that you’re trying to provide the taxpayer the best service that we can provide them.

Improving the facility and inmate services can help reduce recidivism, Sexton said.