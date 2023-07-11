JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Democratic Party held a forum on Equitable Public Safety & Justice on Tuesday.

Community stakeholders and local officials took part in the panel-style forum, including Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton and Special Agent Andy Crabtree from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We know voters have a lot of concerns and we think it’s important to provide folks who are involved in carrying out programs and services for the community, for the citizens and that this would help them make decisions when they go to the ballots,” said Debbie Harley-McClaskey, East Tennessee regional vice chair for the state Democratic Party.

“It means that we all become more educated about what people are trying to help with. We become more educated on what policies are that help, what policies are that get in the way, what we might as voters need to speak out about.”