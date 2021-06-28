Washington County Commissioners vote to adopt new budget

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Commissioners voted 8-4 Monday night to adopt a new FY2022 budget at just under $172 million.

This follows after leaders voted not to redirect funds from county and Johnson City Schools after receiving backlash during public comment.

The previous budget called to divert nearly $3 million in sales tax from local schools into the county’s fund balance, which is experiencing a shortage.

Commissioner Jim Wheeler said he wants to avoid increasing taxes to drum up revenue.

“We’re going to take a little longer to look at cuts, not rush into something, so we’ve done some things this year to get through this year, and then we’ll begin that process for next year,” Wheeler said.

Also included in the budget is a pay increase and bonus for county employees. Each employee will receive a 2% raise and a 3% bonus.

The budget goes into effect on Thursday.