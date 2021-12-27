Washington County Commissioner Mike Ford dies

Washington County commissioners (from left) Robbie Tester, Ken Huffine, Jim Wheeler and Mike Ford listen during an update Monday on the problematic Bitcoin mine in Limestone. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Ford, a Washington County commissioner and longtime head of the kitchen at the Washington County Detention Center, died early Monday, family members confirmed to News Channel 11.

Ford, a native of the Fordtown community (Sulphur Springs), died after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and a son, Michael Hawkins.

He was the brother of Dale Ford, who served as a state representative representing Tennessee’s 6th District from 2006-2012.

Ford was known for the large community meals he and Dale Ford would prepare. He also sang in a quartet with Dale, one of eight boys and five girls in the large family.

Ford was appointed to the county commission in 2011. He ran for and won re-election in 2014 and 2018.

“He was a good commissioner,” fellow county commissioner Kent Harris said Monday. “He was very opinionated and didn’t care to speak up when he thought he should.”

