Washington County Commissioner Mike Ford dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Ford, a Washington County commissioner and longtime head of the kitchen at the Washington County Detention Center, died early Monday, family members confirmed to News Channel 11.
Ford, a native of the Fordtown community (Sulphur Springs), died after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and a son, Michael Hawkins.
He was the brother of Dale Ford, who served as a state representative representing Tennessee’s 6th District from 2006-2012.
Ford was known for the large community meals he and Dale Ford would prepare. He also sang in a quartet with Dale, one of eight boys and five girls in the large family.
Ford was appointed to the county commission in 2011. He ran for and won re-election in 2014 and 2018.
“He was a good commissioner,” fellow county commissioner Kent Harris said Monday. “He was very opinionated and didn’t care to speak up when he thought he should.”
