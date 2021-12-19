Washington County Commissioner announces he will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Commissioner, Kent Harris, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election. The initial announcement came in Monday’s commission meeting but he reiterated his decision to News Channel 11 staff Sunday evening.

Harris said in a statement that he has enjoyed serving as a commissioner for the past three years and is proud of the accomplishments that have been made along the way.

Harris said that he is very proud of the water line expansion in the county and thanked Commissioner Brian Davenport and Jerome Fitzgerald for their leadership on the issue.

He concluded his statement by noting that the reason he not will seek re-election is due to heath concerns and that he appreciates the opportunity he had to serve his fellow citizens over the past few years.

Monday, Dec. 20, those interested in running for a seat on the commission can pick up their application packets at the commission office located on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse.

The primary for county commissioners is to be held on May 3, 2022, and the election will be held on Aug. 4 2022.