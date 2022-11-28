WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A delay in plans to move Washington County’s election headquarters to a new location.

Commissioners were set to vote on a resolution to move the County’ Election office from Jonesborough to the current Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.

However, some commissioners voiced concerns about the cost to remodel the building on Oakland Avenue.

In late October, they approved $25,000 to study the potential for remodeling the old school building.

Dana Jones, the Administrator of Elections in Washington County, said she’s in favor of the plan.

“We’ve been searching for a good location and a good solution at a good price for our tax payers and we really think this is a win-win situation,” Jones said.

Jones told commissioners Monday night that Washington County is expected to receive 20 new voting machines from the state at no cost and room is needed before elections in 2024.