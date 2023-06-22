JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Commission voted 11-4 to pass the fiscal year 2024 general fund budget of $55 million, which reallocates $4 million dollars in tax revenue that usually goes to Johnson City and Washington County Schools.

Washington County leaders said this decision was made to avoid a property tax increase. Commissioner Richard Tucker, who is also a member of the budget committee, said they were in the hole going in and looked at every resource to keep from raising taxes.

“When we looked at everything and looked at the money that Washington County had, the school board has over $23 million sitting in a fund and we felt like this was a year to try to get the sales tax change,” Tucker said. “We’re the only county in the state of Tennessee that I know that gives 100% to the school. So, we decided to go after 50% of the sales tax which we approved that helps offset the budget and we’ve done that without raising the taxes.”

Tucker said he believes the Johnson City and Washington County schools will be fine despite the change. He also said the districts have good school boards who know how to spend their money wisely.

“The schools has got plenty,” said Tucker. “They’ve never done without. So, I think the schools will be just fine and we’ll relook at this next year and see what we need to do.”

Johnson City School Board member Paula Treece thinks this is the wrong decision. She believes the funding should’ve stayed for education.

“Since the 90s, this portion of the local option sales tax has been earmarked for education,” said Treece. “Let’s keep it that way. Let’s keep our county investing in our children and not taking money away from them.”

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd was also present at the budget meeting. He spoke about how the funds could’ve helped with raising the pay of educators.

“The board has put a tremendous amount of energy and thought into utilizing those funds, even though we have not been allowed to actually budget that into the operational dollars,” said Boyd. “Whether to focus on needed projects or a long-range plan to address salary increases for our teachers and all of our employees. They have utilized those funds specifically to make a plan and carry out that plan and raise salaries.”

Former Washington County teacher Jamie Freeman said he didn’t mind paying higher property taxes if that meant more funding for schools.

“The school system still counts on this revenue to help fund school safety upgrades, supplies, projects, salaries, etc.,” said Freeman. “It’s very misleading to the voting public to say the school system does not need this money, nor do they budget it.”

Johnson City residents will see a property tax increase to fund a new school.

Commissioner Tucker said that played a role in the decision to reallocate the school funds to avoid a tax increase.

“So, we felt like this year wasn’t a good time to raise taxes in Washington County and double up in Johnson City,” said Tucker.

Thursday night was the final vote for the budget that takes effect on July 1.

Robbie McGuire was also elected as the interim property assessor at the meeting.