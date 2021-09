JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County taxpayers will see another $460,000 a year come out of the county’s educational capital projects fund for the next 30 years to help pay higher-than-expected costs for a new Jonesborough K-8 school.

Washington County Commissioners approved the move Monday, less than two weeks after officials first learned the project’s initial estimated cost of $32.75 million would actually be up to $42.75 million — which is where it ended up.