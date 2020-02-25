Washington County Commission approves renaming Johnson City intersection after Rev. Billy Graham

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a measure Monday night that will designate the intersection of Interstate 26 and University Parkway in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

PREVIOUS STORY: Legislation would name Johnson City interchange in memory of Rev. Billy Graham

Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones was the single vote against the resolution.

According to Jones, the commission did not present the resolution to the public in a timely manner so as to be best informed.

“Signs tell you a little about the place you’re in, and people have thoughts about the signs,” Jones said. “I just feel like our process should be a little different in naming.”

The matter passed with 13 approving it, one against, and one abstain.