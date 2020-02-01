Washington County, TN Commission approves purchase of propane school buses

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission has approved the purchase of five new propane-fueled school buses for the county school system.

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for more than $102,000 will help fund the purchase.

According to Jarrod Adams with Washington County Schools, the propane buses will cut down on maintenance costs and fuel emissions.

“Initially, a propane bus is approximately six to seven thousand dollars more than a diesel bus to purchase it, but in the long run, studies show that propane buses save county school system about 3,500 a year per bus,” Adams said.

A regular diesel school bus costs around $86,000.

The propane buses are expected to hit the road in August.

