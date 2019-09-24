Washington County Commission approves moving forward with amended Jonesborough school project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Commission approved moving forward with an amended plan to build a new school and athletic complex in Jonesborough.

Commissioners voted 13-1-1 Monday night to approve the amended version of the plan.

The commission will meet in a special called meeting no later than October 17 to discuss a lease with the Town of Jonesborough for a new K-8 school and athletic complex.

13 Yes, 1 absent, 1 abstain for the resolution to move forward with the Jonesborough School Project with the proposed amendments. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 24, 2019

