Washington County Commission approves inter-local agreement for Jonesborough school project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners on Monday approved an inter-local agreement between the county and Johnson City regarding the Jonesborough school project.

This is the second time the county commission has approved the agreement. The commission approved it back in February, but the vote had to be retracted due to legal disparities in the contracts between the city, county, and commission committees.

Under the agreement, $12.5 million will go to the city over 25 years to fund school projects.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel was at tonight’s meeting. Look for her full story on News Channel 11 at 11 and on WJHL.com.