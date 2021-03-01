Washington County Chancellor dismisses order to close Haven of Mercy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The order to vacate and close the Haven of Mercy shelter in Johnson City has been dismissed Monday morning.

Washington County Chancellor John Rambo dismissed the case in chancery court.

The shelter had previously been granted access back into the building last week until Monday’s hearing, following approval by the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standard and Review.

Residents of the shelter may remain in the building as Haven of Mercy works to make improvements to the facility.

The city had issued an order to vacate and close the shelter on January 29, saying the shelter had violated multiple safety codes.

On Thursday, February 25, the shelter informed city officials that a contractor had already been hired to make the necessary repairs and adjustments in order for them to meet the safety standards.