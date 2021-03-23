Washington County BOE rejects $1.2 million offer for former Boones Creek Middle property

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The search continues for a buyer for the former Boones Creek Middle School property.

The Washington County Board of Education had a $1.2 million offer for the property from a development company out of Florida.

The board rejected the offer but left the door open for more discussions.

“I’ve made it clear to the other side, if you will, what this board’s concerns have been, price and lack of commitment, and have suggested to them if they want to come back to address those issues, the board will certainly take that into account,” said board of education attorney Scott Bennett.

A demolition company took over the property Monday morning following a goodbye from alumni over the weekend.

A demolition date has not been set yet. The demolition process could take as long as three months.