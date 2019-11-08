Washington County BOE extends contract for new Jonesborough school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday night to extend a contract with Jonesborough for a new school.

The board extended the contract for the new K-8 school and athletic fields from 20 to 40 years.

Under the contract, the Town of Jonesborough will build the school and lease it to the county.

School board members expressed concern about carrying $5 million to $10 million liability on the building for 20 years as listed in the original contract.

The estimated cost for the new school is nearly $33 million.

