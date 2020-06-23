Washington County Board of Commissioners passes upcoming fiscal year budget

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the upcoming budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at the Monday meeting.

The board’s move made Washington County the first municipality in the region to approve of a new budget amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was a close vote, with 1 absentee, 6 no, and 8 voting yes.

This includes pay increases across the board, along with a 2% pay increase among county employees.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told News Channel 11 that the pay increases will continue beyond the fiscal year and be an ongoing commitment.

“That’s the thing about salary increases,” Grandy said. “Once they’re in place, you’re not going to move back on them, so this revenue will be required again next year as well for sure.”

The budget also contained allocations of additional funds for different departments within the county government.

Commissioner Robert Tester challenged the Washington County financial advisor, asking why those allocations weren’t uniform among the county’s departments. Tester was among the six commissioners to vote against the budget resolution.

The budget for the Washington County School district will result in a pay increase for teachers within the Washington County School district as well.

