Washington County authorities investigating possible drowning at Boone Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Washington County, Tennessee are conducting a search on Boone Lake after a possible drowning on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Major Shawn Judy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of an abandoned vehicle.

Judy told News Channel 11 the vehicle was found in the area, and nearby residents said they had heard dogs barking prior to calling authorities.

Later that morning, Sullivan County authorities arrested a woman on the other side of the lake who they say had been knocking on the door of a home. Judy said the woman claimed she and her boyfriend had attempted to swim across the lake, but he went under the water and did not make it across.

Judy said the woman was arrested on public intoxication charges.

Crews comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched the lake Tuesday and Wednesday but were unable to find anything, according to Judy.

A vehicle belonging to the man investigators are searching for was found at a separate location, but investigators learned it had likely been there long before the incident.

On Thursday, the woman involved in the incident was released from jail and provided law enforcement with a more exact location that she and the man had entered Boone Lake, Judy said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office provided use of it’s diving team to assist in the search Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, Judy said an article of clothing that matched the description of what the man had been wearing was found. The case is being treated as a possible drowning.

Judy said crews will continue to search for the man on Friday.