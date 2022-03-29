JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Commissioners took the first steps toward establishing a meat processing cooperative in the county during a meeting Monday night.

Commissioners approved $2 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to go toward the Appalachian Producers Cooperative’s continued development of a meat processing plant for local livestock farmers.

The commission chambers were filled with farmers who waited for almost five hours to hear the decision.

Cooperative leaders said the plant was necessary because over 90 percent of the beef produced in Tennessee is not processed in the state. That means farmers are losing out on potential profits, and local consumers are not eating meat raised in their area.

Life-long cattle farmer Dana York told the commission during public comment the cooperative would make beef production a much more viable option in Northeast Tennessee.

“I want my grandson to be a life-long farmer here, but it is hard without having the ability to market and sell our beef locally,” York said. “If we have to send it to the Midwest to be processed and brought here, that is not an economical thing for a farmer.”

Farmers said they often have to apply for processing over a year before cattle are ready for slaughter. Having the option to do so in their own backyard would change that.

Washington County resident Freddie Gonzalez spoke against the funding, saying it was wrong to give so much money to private industry.

“If businesspeople got together and put a business plan together to merchandize their product locally where they can benefit from a lot better than they currently are, I’m 100 percent in favor of them doing that,” Gonzalez said. “I’m 100 percent opposed to the county gifting them $2 million, in what I think is $2 million of their taxpayer money.”

Commissioners approved the funding for the cooperative, but not without making several changes to ensure the county got returns on its investment.

The original resolution includes a right of first refusal for Washington County over the next ten years. In the event of the cooperation failing, either by liquidation, loans defaulting or failure to secure construction, the county would take control of the operation and assume any debt.

Commissioners amended that section further adding provisions that the cooperative must report back to the commission every six months and annually through the ten-year period.

They also added an amendment that the cooperative cannot spend any of the county’s money until it is needed. Wade Farmer, speaking to the commission on behalf of the cooperative, said the earliest the cooperative would need the money is sometime in 2023.

This is done to protect the county’s $2 million investment. Commissioner and Budget Committee Vice-chair Jim Wheeler said it would give the county the opportunity to continue their investment in county agriculture by finding another suitor for the meat processing plant if things go wrong with the cooperation.

“I feel almost as if the county is running beside the cooperative as you try to assemble this business, and that’s the reason for the due diligence,” said Commissioner Freddie Malone.

Malone then proposed an opportunity for the county to recoup some of its investment by receiving a cut of distributions from the cooperative based on the county’s percentage of the total investment in the project.

Commissioners approved Malone’s amendment.

Cooperatives work by paying out distributions to members, people who produce livestock slaughtered at the plant, and patrons, people who purchase goods from the cooperative.

Members also receive a single vote each in cooperative decision making.

“The way I’ve proposed structuring it, it’s not a loan,” Malone said. “There’s no requirement that you pay it back. The county may still get zero back, but we may get $2 million if it’s as successful as we all hope.”

With all the changes, some commissioners voiced concern for the Monday night vote, proposing to move it to the next commission meeting, so the commission could have a chance to confer with County Attorney Alyson Wilkinson.

Most commissioners shot that down because several key grant applications are approaching, and having the $2 million pledged by the county would help the cooperative secure them.

Farmer said the total cost of the project would be up to $10 million, with $2 million coming from the county, another $2-3 million in grants, and another $5.5 million in bank loans.

Finally, after almost an hour and a half of deliberation, commissioners approved the funding in an 11-3 vote. Many called it an investment in the future of Washington County agriculture.

“All of this ARPA money, we can come back to one foundational thing: generational changes,” said Commissioner Ken Huffine. “We have an opportunity to partner with our agricultural community to make a generational investment that keeps agriculture going, that also keeps everybody fed.”

Farmer said the cooperative is looking at three locations for the plant, with the preferred option being off Highway 11E near the Jonesborough Flea Market.